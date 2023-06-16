Advertise With Us
211 hotline to drop 24/7 coverage

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A critical resource for residents seeking help -- Vermont 211 -- is dropping 24/7 coverage.

The state’s one-stop number to call for information about community health and human services resources announced it’s no longer able to offer 24-7 service. Starting July 1, contact center hours will be from 8 to 11 daily, including holidays.

United Ways of Vermont says the cutback is a result of contract changes, though they add the quality of service will not change. They say those most affected by the change will be those seeking after-hours emergency housing.

