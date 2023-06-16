Bear cub orphaned after mother shot in Bristol

BRISTOL, Vt. (WCAX) - An investigation is underway after Vermont game wardens say a group of teens shot and killed a mother bear in Bristol, orphaning her cub.

Over the years, hundreds of bears have been rehabilitated at the Kilham Bear Center in Lyme. However, the circumstances surrounding the most recent orphaned cub are under investigation.

“These cubs come to us because humans have done something to them,” said bear rehabilitator Ben Kilham.

The five-month-old cub has been resting at the Kilham Bear Center for a couple of weeks. “Prognosis is good. It will stay with us until about this time next year,” said Ethan Kilham.

Vermont game wardens say the bear’s mother was shot by a group of teens in Bristol who were fishing. Once Fish and Wildlife officials found out about the incident --- which took place Memorial Day weekend -- they went looking for the cub. Eventually, they were able to trap the animal and bring it to the rehabilitation center. Currently, the center has seven other cubs.

“It was surprisingly not covered in ticks, which is what you would expect from a bear that had been not in the care of its parents for that long,” Ethan said.

Had the bear not been captured, the experts say it would not have survived the winter. “They won’t grow, they will stay the same size and winter will get them, or a predator,” Ben said. “There is absolutely no need for it.”

It’s illegal to kill a bear outside the fall hunting season. The investigation into the incident is ongoing and criminal charged could be filed.

“It’s bad enough when a mother bear is shot at a chicken coop and a good electric fence would prevent it, but kids out fishing -- there is no excuse for that,” Ben said.

The names of the teens involved have not been released. If charges are filed, the case will likely end up in family court.

