Boy struck by lightning dies after long battle in hospital, family says

Grayson Boggs, 6, was struck by lightning in May.
Grayson Boggs, 6, was struck by lightning in May.(GoFundMe)
By KWTX Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) – A 6-year-old boy in Texas died Friday morning after a long battle with injuries he sustained after being struck by lightning last month.

Grayson Boggs had permanent brain damage and was in a coma. He stayed in intensive care for several weeks before being taken off a ventilator this week.

A post made by his family to Boggs’ GoFundMe on Friday said the following: “Grayson went to be with our Lord and his father at 5:05am today. Please pray for the family at this time. Fly high, sweet boy. #graysonstrong.”

Grayson’s passing comes after his father, Matthew, 34, died from injuries caused by the same lightning strike last month.

