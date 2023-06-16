Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Dragon wins on first Thursday night at Thunder Road

Lowrey and Powers claim Tigers and Street Stocks respectively
Lowrey and Powers claim Tigers and Street Stocks respectively
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Thunder Road is back into the swing of its schedule after the first Thursday night of the season saw Scott Dragon, Rich Lowrey, and Cam Powers claim victories under the lights.

Dragon pased Late Model polesitter Phil Scott on lap ten of the 50-lap feature, and coasted to the checkered flag, his first win of the season.

“Yeah I just had to be patient, I knew we had a really good car,” Dragon said. “We had a good car in the heat. So I just had to wait until the outside lane opened up and then took a shot at it. And from there it was just kinda hit my marks and out for a cruise after that.”

Lowrey passed Cam Gadue on lap 24 of the 40 lap Tiger feature and blew him off the line on a later restart to hold on for checkers. Cam Powers on the other hand used a fortunately timed restart to pass Paige Whittemore for his first victory of the season.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Carman-File photo
Vt. man charged with killing mom at sea dies awaiting trial
New Zealand police have seized $150 million worth of methamphetamine hidden in maple syrup...
$150 million worth of meth found in maple syrup containers
Police say someone fired multiple gunshots into a home in Richford early Wednesday morning. -...
Police investigating shots fired into Vt. home with multiple people inside
A hazmat spill closed a road in Williston on Thursday.
Hazmat spill closes Williston roadway
Vermont will see two more years of to-go cocktails on the menu. - File photo
2 more years of to-go cocktails on the menu in Vermont

Latest News

Lowrey and Powers claim Tigers and Street Stocks respectively
Dragon wins on first Thursday night at Thunder Road
8 former Monsters at Men’s College World Series, 5 current Monsters will play for Wake Forest...
Monsters keep eyes on Omaha
8 former Monsters at Men’s College World Series, 5 current Monsters will play for Wake Forest...
Monsters keep eyes on Omaha
Vermont beats Suns 8-3
Monsters rally in 6th to down Pittsfield