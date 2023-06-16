Dragon wins on first Thursday night at Thunder Road

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Thunder Road is back into the swing of its schedule after the first Thursday night of the season saw Scott Dragon, Rich Lowrey, and Cam Powers claim victories under the lights.

Dragon pased Late Model polesitter Phil Scott on lap ten of the 50-lap feature, and coasted to the checkered flag, his first win of the season.

“Yeah I just had to be patient, I knew we had a really good car,” Dragon said. “We had a good car in the heat. So I just had to wait until the outside lane opened up and then took a shot at it. And from there it was just kinda hit my marks and out for a cruise after that.”

Lowrey passed Cam Gadue on lap 24 of the 40 lap Tiger feature and blew him off the line on a later restart to hold on for checkers. Cam Powers on the other hand used a fortunately timed restart to pass Paige Whittemore for his first victory of the season.

