Fletcher Free Library’s summer reading picks for kids
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Kids are out of school -- or will be soon -- and libraries are available to help them avoid the dreaded summer slide -- and reading can help.
Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Megan Butterfield from Fletcher Free Library with some June book recommendations and a special challenge.
