Gov. Hochul to attend funeral service for 9/11 first responder, State Police captain

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A funeral service for a 9/11 first responder who passed on Monday, June 12th is happening today in Plattsburgh.

New York State Police Captain Christopher Garrow died on Monday after an illness that stemmed from his work in and around the World Trade Center site following Sept. 11, 2001. Garrow was assigned to Ground Zero after the terrorist attacks to help in search and recovery efforts. He spent most of his career at the Ray Brooks barracks in Essex County. Governor Kathy Hochul is expected to attend his funeral to be held at Saint Peter’s Church.

