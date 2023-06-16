Green Mountain Care Board cracks down on OneCare Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont healthcare regulators are cracking down on OneCare Vermont over concerns the organization is misusing funds meant to support the state’s primary care providers.

This fiscal year OneCare is expected to send $8.7 million-dollars to hospital-owned primary care and $5 million to independent primary care practices, but the Green Mountain Care Board says OneCare couldn’t verify that money is being spent as intended. The board is also ordering OneCare’s top executives to take a pay cut, citing Bluecross Blueshield’s withdrawal from the organization. OneCare- has until October to prove to the board the funds are being spent properly.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.