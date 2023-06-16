Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Green Mountain Care Board cracks down on OneCare Vermont

Green Mountain Care Board cracks down on OneCare
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont healthcare regulators are cracking down on OneCare Vermont over concerns the organization is misusing funds meant to support the state’s primary care providers.

This fiscal year OneCare is expected to send $8.7 million-dollars to hospital-owned primary care and $5 million to independent primary care practices, but the Green Mountain Care Board says OneCare couldn’t verify that money is being spent as intended. The board is also ordering OneCare’s top executives to take a pay cut, citing Bluecross Blueshield’s withdrawal from the organization. OneCare- has until October to prove to the board the funds are being spent properly.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say someone fired multiple gunshots into a home in Richford early Wednesday morning. -...
Police investigating shots fired into Vt. home with multiple people inside
Nathan Carman-File photo
Vt. man charged with killing mom at sea dies awaiting trial
Andrew Roy-Bengston/File
Cambridge man charged with threatening neighbors
A former morgue manager is facing federal charges for allegedly stealing body parts.
Morgue manager accused of stealing, selling body parts
New Zealand police have seized $150 million worth of methamphetamine hidden in maple syrup...
$150 million worth of meth found in maple syrup containers

Latest News

Saranac Central picks a new mascot
Green Mountain Care Board cracks down on OneCare
DOH tracking six COVID outbreaks - clipped version
Covid-19
Vt. Department of Health tracking six COVID outbreaks