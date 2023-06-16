Jenna’s Promise awarded $10K Red Sox Foundation Giving grant

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Jenna’s Promise has been named the Vermont winner for the Red Sox Foundation Giving grants this week.

The Johnson-based organization supporting those suffering from substance use disorder took home the $10,000 first-place award as a part of the Impact Awards, which focus on organizations that raise awareness for and improve mental health in their community.

Grace Cottage Hospital took second place in Vermont.

