Jenna’s Promise awarded $10K Red Sox Foundation Giving grant

A first in Vermont-- an addiction recovery program for women is ready to open its doors.
A first in Vermont-- an addiction recovery program for women is ready to open its doors.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Jenna’s Promise has been named the Vermont winner for the Red Sox Foundation Giving grants this week.

The Johnson-based organization supporting those suffering from substance use disorder took home the $10,000 first-place award as a part of the Impact Awards, which focus on organizations that raise awareness for and improve mental health in their community.

Grace Cottage Hospital took second place in Vermont.

