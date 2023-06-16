Move-out day for homeless at Berlin hotel

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Dozens of people in Vermont’s hotel-motel program moved out Friday after the end of a two-week extension offered by some businesses following the end of the state program.

The latest wave of evictions included the Hilltop Inn in Berlin, where people packed their belongings and moved out. Brian Metevier has been living at the Hilltop for two and a half months. He said that he will be sleeping in his truck with his dog. “I watch their expressions and the expression that I get from a lot of them that are moving out today -- they are stressed right out, worried,” he said. “They have no place to go.”

Federal funding for the program has run out and the next wave of people set to leave hotels is at the end of the month.

Vermont lawmakers will meet next week for a veto session and could come up with an alternative plan.

Related Stories:

State officials give mixed messages on eligibility for those remaining in hotel program

Municipalities take on the burden of hotel housing program ending

Rutland holds Housing Resource Day for displaced Vermonters

Vermont lawmakers prepare to return for veto session

Vt. officials explain consequences of budget veto session

Scott tops 40 career vetoes; more likely on the way

Burlington, Montpelier race to address homeless needs

Motel checkouts underway as judge denies effort to block closure of voucher program

Newsmaker Interview: Vt. Senate President Baruth

Coalition of 17 lawmakers threaten to sustain possible budget veto

Gov. Scott vetoes $8.5 billion state budget

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.