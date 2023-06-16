Advertise With Us
New York trooper shot on upstate highway; suspect found dead

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DUANESBURG, N.Y. (AP) — A state trooper was shot and wounded during a traffic stop on an upstate New York highway Friday by a suspect who is believed to have later died by suicide, state police said.

Trooper Richard Albert was in stable condition after being shot in the upper arm as he approached an SUV he pulled over for speeding, Deputy Superintendent Richard Allen said at a news conference.

“It was unprovoked,” Allen said. “There was nothing that took place prior to that other than just stopping the car.”

The male passenger who fired the shot fled into a wooded area as Albert returned fire, Allen said. The suspect was found about 90 minutes later with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at an Albany hospital.

The woman driving the vehicle was taken into custody. Allen said the SUV was traveling in excess of 100 mph on Interstate 88 in Duanesburg, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of Albany, when it was pulled over.

The names of the suspects were not immediately released.

