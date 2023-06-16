Advertise With Us
Police: Burlington attempted child abduction fabricated

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police now say that an attempted child abduction last week did not happen.

A student claimed that an unknown male approached them on Elmwood Avenue on June 7 while walking to the Integrated Arts Academy in the city’s Old North End. The student told police she was grabbed by a stranger while she walking to school and that she bit the man and ran into a building.

Investigators now say that the incident was fabricated.

The school district says they have no reason to believe that any of the other reported incidents involving students being approached by strangers this year were unsubstantiated.

