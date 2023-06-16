Police: Burlington attempted child abduction fabricated

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police now say that an attempted child abduction last week did not happen.

A student claimed that an unknown male approached them on Elmwood Avenue on June 7 while walking to the Integrated Arts Academy in the city’s Old North End. The student told police she was grabbed by a stranger while she walking to school and that she bit the man and ran into a building.

Investigators now say that the incident was fabricated.

The school district says they have no reason to believe that any of the other reported incidents involving students being approached by strangers this year were unsubstantiated.

Related Stories:

Community urged to help keep watch over Burlington children

Burlington School District warns of strangers approaching children

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.