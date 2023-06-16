Police investigating body found at Williston transfer station

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating after a body was found at a Casella transfer station in Williston Friday morning.

Williston Police and fire crews responded just after 7 a.m. to the facility on Avenue C. They say a male was found unresponsive on a conveyor belt.

Casella officials say they are cooperating with authorities.

There were no other immediate details.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.