Police investigating body found at Williston transfer station
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating after a body was found at a Casella transfer station in Williston Friday morning.
Williston Police and fire crews responded just after 7 a.m. to the facility on Avenue C. They say a male was found unresponsive on a conveyor belt.
Casella officials say they are cooperating with authorities.
There were no other immediate details.
Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.