Prosecutors dismayed by plans to shut down work crews

WOLCOTT, Vt. (WCAX) - Prosecutors in Vermont’s four largest counties are criticizing a plan to end a work program for convicted criminals. The Department of Corrections says the Community Restitution Program is no longer viable because fewer people are being sentenced to it. But prosecutors say ending it will take away one of their best tools for rehabilitating offenders.

The Wolcott transfer station sees dozens of residents from town and the surrounding communities dropping off trash and recycling every weekend. “Without it, our greatest fear is that we’re going to find more and more trash out in the roads,” said Wolcott Selectboard Vice Chair Kurt Klein.

Aaron Lambert is from Johnson and has spent the last several weekends working at the transfer station -- not by choice, but by court order. “I didn’t renew my license and I was going back and forth to work and got caught driving without my license and ended up getting a DLS out of it. I was trying to get back and forth to work, getting pulled over, getting DLSs, and here I am,” he said.

As an alternative to serving time in jail, the state for decades has run the Community Restitution Program, or work crew. Those sentenced to work crew are low-risk offenders and have to serve a maximum of 15 work days within 60 days.

“I can help give back to the community. I mean, I think it’s great. It’s a lot better than going to jail,” Lambert said.

But by July 1, the program will no longer be an option. “What we were seeing is the program was heavily underutilized, but also was resulting in incarceration in many circumstances. So, to give you an example, we have 64 folks on work crew. We have nearly three times as many out on arrest warrants for not complying with work crew,” said DOC Commissioner Nick Deml. He says while courts were closed during the pandemic, prosecutors and defense attorneys alike were unable to recommend work crew for hundreds of cases.

DOC data shows a decline in the number of people serving a work crew sentence in any given month, from a high of 222 to a low of 46. DOC also cites a financial burden from the program. They say in order to sustain the program, they would need to invest roughly $3.9 million.

Some prosecutors like Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan say the work crew program is a valuable sentencing option and losing it will come with consequences. “Without work crew, we’re looking at long-term supervision on something like probation or a short jail sentence,” he said.

Sullivan, along with prosecutors in Chittenden, Washington, and Windsor Counties, wrote to DOC asking to reverse the decision. “It’s really important for us to come up with sentences that match the crime, the person who committed the crime, and the needs of society altogether. Getting rid of work crew forces us to use options that are not as well fit to the particular circumstances of a crime,” Sullivan said.

Back in Wolcott, Lambert is getting ready to complete his 10-day work crew sentence. He says he’s concerned the state isn’t able to find another option for low-level offenders. “I’m afraid they’ll end up in jail. People have families or homes or jobs -- they’ll lose it all,” he said.

DOC officials say they are working to address the prosecutors’ concerns and trying to come up with a solution.

The issue is also on the minds of lawmakers. A joint committee is expected to hear from DOC about work crews in a meeting scheduled for next month.

