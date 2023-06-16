Saranac Central School District chooses new mascot

SARANAC, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Saranac Central School district has announced their new mascot. As of July 1st, they’ll be known as the Saranac Spartans.

More than 2,000 school community members voted from a list of names, with the second runner up being the ‘Wolves.’ The district had to change their mascot because of a New York State law banning the use of Native American mascots, team names, and logos in public schools.

