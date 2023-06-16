Senator Welch Calls for Passage of Supreme Court Ethics, Recusal, and Transparency Act

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Peter Welch says he continues to be worried about what’s happening with the Supreme Court.

He joined an oversight committee this week to share his concerns and call for the passage of the Supreme Court Ethics, Recusal, and Transparency Act of 2023. The act would establish a code of conduct for a Supreme Court Justice. This comes after reports of ethical misconduct by Justice Clarence Thomas.

“I am extremely worried about what’s happening on the Supreme Court and what’s happening with the failure of the Chief Justice to relieve us of this public spectacle,” said Senator Welch, “I’m worried because the Supreme Court has to be a credible institution in our democracy. I’m worried about how that has eroded with the unwillingness of that court to subject itself to the same ethical requirements that 850 other federal judges adhere to.”

