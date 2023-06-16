Trial set for 2 suspects in Danville murder-for-hire plot
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington trial date is set for two men connected to the alleged 2018 murder-for-hire of a Danville man.
A Burlington federal judge is ordering Serhat Gumrukcu of Los Angeles and Berk Eratay of Las Vegas to go on trial in October 2024.
The two men are charged with arranging to have a third man kidnap and kill Gregory Davis.
Prosecutors say the plot was hatched when Davis threatened to go to the FBI to report he’d been involved in a fraudulent oil deal with Gumrukcu.
