Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Trial set for 2 suspects in Danville murder-for-hire plot

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington trial date is set for two men connected to the alleged 2018 murder-for-hire of a Danville man.

A Burlington federal judge is ordering Serhat Gumrukcu of Los Angeles and Berk Eratay of Las Vegas to go on trial in October 2024.

The two men are charged with arranging to have a third man kidnap and kill Gregory Davis.

Prosecutors say the plot was hatched when Davis threatened to go to the FBI to report he’d been involved in a fraudulent oil deal with Gumrukcu.

Related Stories:

Alleged hitman in Vermont murder-for-hire plot expected to plead guilty

Suspects in Vermont murder-for-hire case plead not guilty to wire fraud

New charges for two men connected to murder-for-hire plot

Cops: Fake 911 call helped unravel Vermont murder-for-hire

Key suspect in Vermont murder-for-hire case pleads not guilty

Suspect in murder-for-hire case agrees on move to Vermont

2nd Nevada suspect pleads not guilty in 2018 murder-for-hire of Danville man

Nevada man pleads guilty in Vt. murder-for-hire scheme

Suspect in 2018 Vermont murder-for-hire due to change plea

Widow in alleged murder-for-hire case sues suspect

Feds seek to hold suspect in 2018 murder of Vermont man

Man denies kidnapping charge in alleged murder-for-hire plot

Feds say oil deal woes led to murder of Vermont man

2nd suspect charged in murder scheme of Danville man

Kidnapping arrest in connection with Vermont murder mystery

Investigation remains under wraps for Danville man found shot dead

FBI assisting state police in Barnet murder case

Death certificate: Victim found in snowbank was fatally shot in spot

FBI assisting state police in Barnet murder case

Police now calling Barnet death a homicide

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Carman-File photo
Vt. man charged with killing mom at sea dies awaiting trial
New Zealand police have seized $150 million worth of methamphetamine hidden in maple syrup...
$150 million worth of meth found in maple syrup containers
Williston Police and fire crews responded just after 7 a.m. to the facility on Avenue C.
Police investigate body found at Williston transfer station
A hazmat spill closed a road in Williston on Thursday.
Hazmat spill closes Williston roadway
Police say someone fired multiple gunshots into a home in Richford early Wednesday morning. -...
Police investigating shots fired into Vt. home with multiple people inside

Latest News

Trial set for 2 suspects in Danville murder-for-hire plot
Vt. regulators look for answers on OneCare missing funds
Prosecutors dismayed by plans to shut down work crews
Men charged with vandalizing homes of NHPR journalists