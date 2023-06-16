Troopers’ Assoc. escalates feud with AG over officers charged in Newfane incident

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The state police union is lashing out again at Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark following the release of body camera footage of an incident in New Haven that led Clark to bring criminal charges against two troopers.

The Vermont Troopers’ Association was highly critical when Clark decided to bring criminal charges against the two troopers for the incident in Newfane last year. Now, they are pointing to a letter Clark wrote which they say shows her justification for the charges applies the wrong legal standard to the troopers’ actions.

“We do not understand the basis for criminal charges, and it is an unusual move for our organization to publicly challenge the Attorney General’s Office,” said the VTA’s Michael O’Neil.

The June 2022 incident captured on body camera shows Vermont State Police Sgt. Ryan Wood and Tpr. Zachary Trocki responding to a call from a homeowner in Newfane about a visitor acting irrationally and causing damage.

Both officers talk with 61-year-old Marshall Dean, who was on the roof. “Hey bud, we are here to help you. What do you have in your hand,” Tpr. Trocki says.

“Put it on the ground now. We want to help you. Put it on the ground now.” adds Sgt. Wood.

The troopers try to communicate with Dean for about two minutes, concerned about what they believe is a saw in Dean’s hand. After that, they fire a bean bag round. Soon after being struck, Dean falls about 15 feet to the ground and is seriously injured.

Attorney General Cleak concluded the use of force was not justified because Dean posed no immediate danger to anyone. Wood and Trocki were ultimately charged last month with reckless endangerment after a judge threw out assault charges.

The VTA’s O’Neil says the video shows the use of the bean bag is not what caused Dean to fall from the roof. “He made a decision to change his position. He tried to get down on all fours, which may have been an attempt to comply, but he slid off the roof,” he said.

O’Neil also points to a letter from Clark to a constituent where she says, “Police use of force is only justified when it is objectively reasonable and necessary to defend against an imminent threat of death or serious bodily injury to the officer or to another person.”

“It was clear in her letter there was a clear misunderstanding of what issues she is dealing with,” O’Neil said. He says Clark is wrongly applying the standard for when police use lethal force. But in this case, the troopers used non-lethal force, which has a completely different standard. “Our members did not use lethal force. In fact, their intent was to avoid using lethal force, which is why they used a bean bag round to try to gain compliance of this man.”

