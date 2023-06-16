Upper Valley teen travels to DC to advocate for improved pediatric care

HARTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont family is heading to Washington next week as part of a national effort to advocate for improved health pediatric care for kids. The DalPra family and their daughter are turning a scary and painful diagnosis into an opportunity to help other kids.

Rosemary DalPra is a busy 16-year-old. When the Hartland teen isn’t running track or on stage performing, she’s advocating for pediatric health care. It all started about six years ago.

“Walked across our bare living room floor without any shoes on and my mother noticed that my ankle was rather swollen,” Rosemary said. A trip to the doctor revealed a scary and rare medical diagnosis. “They did X-rays and MRIs and labs and they found 10 cm of my fibula was destroyed.”

The cause is a chronic recurrent multifocal osteomyelitis, an autoimmune disease that causes abnormal inflammation around bone. “It’s a rather rare condition and not many doctors around here have seen it. And we went for a second opinion in Boston and I loved my rheumatologist from the moment I met her and we decided to keep going there,” Rosemary said.

Dalpra and her family opted to get care at Boston Children’s Hospital, citing doctors with more osteomyelitis experience, a very kid-friendly environment, and empowering care. “I’m more in charge of my treatment there. She always asks me, ‘Is it okay if we do this? Is it okay if we do that?’ It’s not always, ‘We’re going to do this’ or ‘We’re going to do that,’” Rosemary said.

That level of care is something she wants all kids to have access to, not just ones with close proximity to good pediatric hospitals. That’s why she and her family will head to Washington D.C. Tuesday on Family Advocacy Day to push for more pediatric specialists, support for children on Medicaid, and better mental health care for kids.

It’s something she already does in Vermont as a member of Governor Scott’s Youth Advisory Council. “I want to change the world. I want to make the world a better place for kids in Vermont, because kids aren’t getting the help they need,” Rosemary said.

It’s something her mom, Kate, is really proud of. “To see her want to help other people, I think, is really, really meaningful,” she said. And Kate is optimistic that lawmakers on Capitol Hill will listen. “Rosemary has never been one to be shy to raise her voice when it needs to be raised. We’re glad because I think when lawmakers can hear from people directly affected, I think we can actually affect good process.”

And next week, Rosemary says she will raise her voice to share her message: “That children’s hospitals are important and we need them -- and more of them -- and we need more people that are specialized to work with children in the state of Vermont.”

