U.S. Supreme Court upholds Indian Child Welfare Act

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The nation’s high court has preserved a law that prioritizes Native American families in child custody proceedings involving Native American kids.

The Indian Child Welfare Act of 1978 prioritizes the placement of Native American children with native families or nations in adoption or foster care cases. It was a response to the high number of Native American children being placed with non-native families or institutions. The challenges to the law were brought by three white families and Republican-led states including Texas who argued it was a form of racial discrimination.

Tribal leaders, including those from the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe, call the ruling a major victory for tribes and native children. In a statement put out after the ruling, tribal leaders said, “ICWA has been integral in supporting our commitment to our Mohawk children’s best interests and well-being, and has guided our efforts over the last 45 years. Knowing that we have the support of SCOTUS is momentous.”

