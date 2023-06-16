Advertise With Us
Vermont Lakes and Ponds Program is seeking summer volunteers

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Leaders say they need more pond monitors and lake lookouts.

With more than 800 lakes and ponds in the state, the Department of Environmental Conservation commissioner Jon Beling says they are bogged down trying to collect information about all of them. Volunteers interested in dipping their toes in the water could participate in programs ranging from invasive species reporting, boat launch greeter, and cyanobacteria monitoring.

“State scientists use the information volunteers collect to understand the health of Vermont’s lakes and ponds,” said Beling. “Thanks to our dedicated and hardworking volunteers, we can better protect the many benefits of these special places.”

