MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s unemployment rate dropped slightly last month.

The Vermont Department of Labor says May’s rate was 2.1%, down three-tenths of a percent from April.

The rates ranged from a low of 1.3% percent in Burlington-South Burlington and White River Junction to 2.8% in Derby.

The national rate in May was 3.7%

