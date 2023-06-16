Advertise With Us
Vt. Department of Health tracking six COVID outbreaks

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Health tells Channel 3 News it’s tracking six active COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities. Officials also say they’re monitoring eight other situations which could lead to outbreaks.

The state is recommending all facilities encourage residents and staff to stay up-to-date on their COVID vaccines, especially the most recent bivalent shot. People at high risk should consider taking therapeutic medications and infected people or close contacts should wear a mask for 10 days after exposure.

Though the federal public health emergency ended last month facilities are still required to report cases to the health department.

We’ve confirmed the Residence at Otter Creek in Middlebury has one of the six active outbreaks. 20 residents and 6 staff have tested positive. A representative for the organization tell us they sent two high-risk patients to the hospital as a precaution. Most residents have mild or no symptoms. They’ve suspended communal dining and activities. And all staff are wearing masks.

