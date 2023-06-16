Vt. regulators look for answers on OneCare missing funds

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont health care regulators are cracking down on OneCare Vermont over concerns the organization is misusing funds. Now the Green Moutain Care Board is ratcheting up the pressure on OneCare by requiring greater transparency and slashing executive pay.

OneCare got the green light to spend $8 million this fiscal year to pay hospital-based primary care providers. But regulators say it’s unclear whether that money was spent as intended.

“It’s possible that all the money was used as we hoped, but we don’t know the answer,” said the GMCB’s Owen Foster.

“The intent of those dollars has always been clear. We have trusted our health care providers to use those dollars for the intended purpose,” said Abe Berman, OneCare Vermont’s interim executive director.

The board also voted to cut executive salaries at OneCare from $15.1 million to $14.7 million, citing Vermont’s largest private health insurance company pulling out of the reform effort. “We’re going to continue to see the Green Mountain Care Board look granularly at the performance data and try to be accountable to Vermonters to ensure OneCare is improving in areas where it can,” Foster said.

OneCare is the centerpiece of Vermont’s all-payer model health care reform efforts. The accountable care organization takes money from public and private insurers and patients and uses it to pay providers a flat monthly rate instead of charging for each procedure. The theory is that that will drive down costs overall and improve health outcomes.

A plan for universal government-funded health care fell apart after Governor Peter Shumlin saw the price tag, so Vermont set out on the all-payer model of reducing costs through promoting primary care.

Neither Gov. Phil Scott nor administration officials were available to comment Friday on the OneCare shakeup but the governor last month remained optimistic. “We’re challenged in some respects but we’re moving forward,” he said.

“When we entered into the all-payer model agreement, we knew we were entering into something new,” AHS Secretary Jenny Samuelson said at the time.

The state has paid OneCare about $200 million over the last six years as part of that experiment and is looking at renewing a contract with the federal government

Reporter Calvin Cutler: You don’t think it’s time to pull the plug on the experiment yet?

Owen Foster: I don’t. I am actually bullish that we have granular data on how OneCare is performing. We can see where they need to improve, we can measure it and we can hold them accountable for it.

OneCare is just a piece of the state’s $6 billion health care industry. But leaders with the UVM Health Network, OneCare’s parent organization, say it’s not a silver bullet and that Vermonters may need to temper their expectations. “We can’t be expected to perform miracles and I think that in the eyes of some, the expectations have gotten out of whack of what the organization exists to do,” said the network’s Anya Rader Wallack.

State health care reform is just one piece of the puzzle and OneCare officials say that a lot of the funding -- and vision for reform -- comes from the federal government and the Biden administration.

Related Stories:

Green Mountain Care Board seeks input from health care providers during listening tour

OneCare Vermont CEO stepping down

BCBS agrees to continue payments to primary care providers

BCBS to step back from Vt. health reform effort

Hoffer: Vt. Supreme Court OneCare ruling a blow to government transparency

Vermont’s high court blocks auditor from accessing OneCare payroll data

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.