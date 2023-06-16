Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Young bald eagle successfully released back into wild after being hit by car

A juvenile bald eagle that was hit by a car in Kansas has been successfully released back into the wild after its recovery. (Source: WIBW)
By Sarah Motter and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW/Gray News) – A juvenile bald eagle that was hit by a car in Kansas has been successfully released back into the wild after its recovery.

Officials with Operation Wildlife said the bird was released Tuesday.

The bald eagle was found injured in Douglas County in early May and was brought to Operation Wildlife for treatment.

Wildlife rescuers noted that when the eagle arrived in their care, it could not use its right leg. Staff suspected from the injuries that the bird was hit by a car.

Fortunately, handlers did not find any broken bones, but the bird had muscle and soft tissue damage.

Rescuers prescribed the animal an anti-inflammatory medication and cage rest. Once that was complete, the bird was moved to a flight pen to see how much leg strength it regained. It passed the test with flying colors.

The bird was released back into the wild Tuesday.

Officials said the juvenile bald eagle still has dark feathers instead of the trademark white head because bald eagles do not gain their distinctive white feathers until around 5 years old.

Copyright 2023 WIBW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Carman-File photo
Vt. man charged with killing mom at sea dies awaiting trial
New Zealand police have seized $150 million worth of methamphetamine hidden in maple syrup...
$150 million worth of meth found in maple syrup containers
A hazmat spill closed a road in Williston on Thursday.
Hazmat spill closes Williston roadway
Police say someone fired multiple gunshots into a home in Richford early Wednesday morning. -...
Police investigating shots fired into Vt. home with multiple people inside
Gov. Phil Scott
Gov. Scott to celebrate LVRT opening with 93-mile bike ride

Latest News

FILE - U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter gestures during the team's World Cup round of 16 soccer match...
Berhalter back as US coach after feud, domestic-violence investigation
Debris covers a residential area in Perryton, Texas, Thursday, June 15, 2023, after a tornado...
PHOTOS: Tornado hits Perryton, Texas
FILE - Heather Mack of Chicago, Ill., center, is mobbed by reporters as she arrives in the...
Heather Mack, convicted in Bali of killing mom and stuffing body in suitcase, pleads guilty in US
In this courtroom sketch, shooting survivor Andrea Wedner, right, testifies, Wednesday, June...
Truck driver guilty of killing 11 at Pittsburgh synagogue in deadliest attack on Jews in US history
Buildings and vehicles show damage after a tornado struck Perryton, Texas, Thursday, June 15,...
Cleanup underway after storms hit swath of Southern states, killing at least 5, destroying homes