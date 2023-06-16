BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Friday! It’s been another afternoon of hit and miss downpours and thunderstorms, and for anyone hoping for a drier weekend, I have some bad news. Scattered showers and storms will transition to widespread steady rain overnight.

Saturday will by far be the wetter of the two weekend days, and the wettest of the next 7 days, featuring periods of rain through the entire day and into Saturday night. Most of us can expect another inch to inch and a half of rain on top of the rain today. Totals could be a little higher in eastern areas and lower across northern New York. Clouds and rain will keep temperatures in the low to mid 60s through most of the day.

Batches of rain continue to move through the area Saturday night. By Sunday morning, showers will be much lighter and not as widespread. While a few scattered showers remain possible through Sunday, it won’t be nearly as wet. There will still be a lot of clouds, but it won’t be a washout of a Father’s Day by any means. Temperatures will still be a bit cool for this time of year in the mid 60s to low 70s.

The chance for a few scattered showers continues through Tuesday before we warm up and tap into more sunshine just in time for the summer solstice on Wednesday. The end of next week looks drier and much warmer. Highs will be well into the 80s if not close to 90 by the end of next week.

Smoke from wildfires is reducing air quality in the St. Lawrence Valley and localized sections of the NEK and northern New Hampshire this evening. Air quality across most of northern Vermont is rated as moderate, and air quality remains good across southern Vermont. That batch of smoke gets scoured out tonight, so air quality should be good across the board tomorrow.

Stay dry and have a great weekend!

-Jess Langlois

