Your Max Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! This last day of the work week will start out with lots of sunshine during the morning hours, but things will change getting into the afternoon. Another tightly wound-up, low pressure system will bring scattered showers & a few thunderstorms during the afternoon & evening, and that will continue into the overnight hours. As this system slowly moves to the east, it will kick back lots of moisture. The start of the last weekend of spring on Saturday is going to be wet, and also on the cool side.

As that system moves off to the east, we will dry out and start to warm up again for the latter half of the weekend. There will be a few sunny breaks on Sunday for Fathers Day, but there could also be a few, scattered showers. Temperatures will start to rebound again.

There will be more sunshine for Juneteenth on Monday and continued warming temperatures. But there will still be the chance for a few showers, too. That also goes for Tuesday.

Summer officially begins at 10:57 AM on Wednesday, and it will be looking and feeling like it. There will be lots of sunshine on Wednesday & Thursday as temperatures climb into the low-to-mid 80s for highs.

We still need the rain, and take MAX Advantage of the sunny summer weather when it is out there! -Gary

