Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

2-year-old child dies after arcade machine falls on him, sheriff says

Texas authorities say a 2-year-old boy was killed after an arcade machine fell on him.
Texas authorities say a 2-year-old boy was killed after an arcade machine fell on him.(ichz via Canva | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (Gray News) - Authorities in Texas say a young boy was killed this week after an arcade machine fell on him.

According to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, the boy’s family was renting a beach home in Crystal Beach when the accident happened.

Authorities said the 2-year-old child climbed onto the machine in one of the rooms inside the home when it tipped over and landed on top of him.

The boy’s grandmother was in the same room and tried to rescue the child, but wasn’t in time to get to him, the sheriff’s office said.

The child was rushed to a hospital by helicopter, but he was later pronounced deceased.

Detectives did not immediately identify the family involved but said the child’s death appears accidental.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Carman-File photo
Vt. man charged with killing mom at sea dies awaiting trial
Williston Police and fire crews responded just after 7 a.m. to the facility on Avenue C.
Police investigate body found at Williston transfer station
New Zealand police have seized $150 million worth of methamphetamine hidden in maple syrup...
$150 million worth of meth found in maple syrup containers
A hazmat spill closed a road in Williston on Thursday.
Hazmat spill closes Williston roadway
Police say someone fired multiple gunshots into a home in Richford early Wednesday morning. -...
Police investigating shots fired into Vt. home with multiple people inside

Latest News

Babe Force celebrates Galentine's Day at Bolton Valley
Vermont ski season recap
Essex High School celebrates universal meal programs
School communities celebrate universal school meals
An abandoned litter of baby raccoons was found at a construction site in northern Utah by a...
Demolition crew saves abandoned litter of baby raccoons
FILE - Damarra Atkins pays respect to George Floyd at a mural at George Floyd Square in...
George Floyd’s killing capped years of violence, discrimination by Minneapolis police, DOJ says