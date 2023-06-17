Police investigate fatal crash in Barton

BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state police are investigating a fatal crash in the Northeast kingdom. Police say it happened on I-91 north in Barton just before 9:30 p.m. Friday night. When police arrived they found a pickup truck with major damage. They say 39-year-old Derick Ward of Newport crashed into the wooded median, and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are still working to figure out what caused the crash.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.