Police investigate fatal crash in Barton

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state police are investigating a fatal crash in the Northeast kingdom. Police say it happened on I-91 north in Barton just before 9:30 p.m. Friday night. When police arrived they found a pickup truck with major damage. They say 39-year-old Derick Ward of Newport crashed into the wooded median, and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are still working to figure out what caused the crash.

