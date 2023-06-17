School communities celebrate universal school meals

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont students and advocates are celebrating the passage of the Universal School Meals bill. Vermont is now one of five states that provide all public-school students free breakfast and lunch, regardless of their families’ income.

Governor Phil Scott allowed the bill to become law without his signature on Wednesday saying his veto would likely be overridden. Our Lucy Caile visited one school that’s been advocating for this program for years. “I’m just super glad that all the work we did paid off, and that Vermont kids don’t have to worry about paying for school lunches anymore,” said Essex High School Sophomore Emma Renaud. She lead the push for the universal school meal program there and testified to lawmakers that extending the pandemic-era program would fuel thousands of students.

“Over the past three years, our breakfast access has almost doubled across the district and we are still seeing it go up,” said Scott Fay,the Essex-Westford School District’s nutrition manager. He says the program saves students the stress of worrying when they’ll get their next meal. “I look at that and see more kids that are ready to learn, more kids that are going to succeed at school,” Fay continued.

But Governor Scott calls the law “regressive.” He’s reluctant to put that financial burden on the backs of all Vermont taxpayers, including the state’s poorest families. “I fundamentally don’t believe that those who are impacted, those on the lower end of the scale, should be paying for more affluent families for free lunch,” Scott said. “I think they can pay their fair share and they’re willing to.”

“The stigma that comes with some people having free and reduced meals, some people paying, and not everyone be able to afford meals in the same way, that stigma has been reduced so much,” said Essex High school student Samantha Donahey.

