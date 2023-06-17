Vermont ski season recap

Advertise With Us
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The last ski resort in Vermont closed less than two weeks ago. Now, we’re getting a look at the season from the experts.

Molly Mahar with Ski Vermont says ski areas in the Green Mountain State saw a 10% increase in visitors from last year, though this winter wasn’t without challenges. Despite there being 25″ inches more of total snowfall, most of it came at the end of the season. There were also two major thaws in January and February. Mahar says ski areas had to rely a lot on their ability to make snow.

“The ski areas have been very aggressive in terms of that investment and also in efficiencies in their snowmaking,” Mahar explained. “That’s been a really big focus for all the ski areas now.”

Mahar says the ski industry accounts for one-third of tourism spending in Vermont, with a one point six billion dollar economic impact.

