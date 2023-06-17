Vt. continues to endure abnormally dry conditions

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Most of Vermont is still dealing with abnormally dry conditions. This increases the state’s risk of wildfire. Vermont’s Agency of Natural Resources say the recent precipitation should stop forest fires from occurring here for the next couple weeks. But this especially dry season poses an above average risk for July and August. Experts say it’s not uncommon to have a dry summer, and the biggest forest fire risks are in spring and fall. The Agency of Natural Resources says this season seems to reflect what could be a new trend in northeast climate change.

“I think we’re going to have fewer events of heavier precipitation followed by dry periods, it seems like where we’re headed but the science is still out a little bit on that, but we still always have the potential in Vermont for fires, it’s been a long time since we’ve had a big fire. But being complacent is probably not a good idea.” said Dan Dillner, the State Forest Fire Supervisor.

Officials have been preparing for a worst case scenario, but say the state doesn’t have all the resources to stop a fire on the scale of what we’re seeing in Quebec. Though it would be unlikely to see a wildfire here that large. People at home can protect against fire dangers by not planting vegetation, specifically tall grass, near their house.

