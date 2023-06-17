Advertise With Us
Waylon Kurts posts $100K bail pending terroristic threat case

Waylon Kurts
Waylon Kurts(Courtesy: Rice County Jail)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Waylon Kurts is released on bail after planning a terroristic attack on a Minnesota college.

Court documents say, Kurtis posted an additional $100,000 dollar bail and has moved out of his Middlesex home to a place in Worcester.

According to the documents, Kurts can not have any firearms in his home, and the ones he was previously had are being stored at R & l Archery in Barre.

Authorities believe Kurts was planning an attack on fellow students at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota.

Officials said they found knives, a tactical vest, empty boxes of ammunition and other items in his college dorm.

Kurts is next scheduled to appear in court on August 15th.

