Waylon Kurts posts $100K bail pending terroristic threat case

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Waylon Kurts is released on bail after planning a terroristic attack on a Minnesota college.

Court documents say, Kurtis posted an additional $100,000 dollar bail and has moved out of his Middlesex home to a place in Worcester.

According to the documents, Kurts can not have any firearms in his home, and the ones he was previously had are being stored at R & l Archery in Barre.

Authorities believe Kurts was planning an attack on fellow students at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota.

Officials said they found knives, a tactical vest, empty boxes of ammunition and other items in his college dorm.

Kurts is next scheduled to appear in court on August 15th.

