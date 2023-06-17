What To Do: Saturday, June 17

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at What To Do this Saturday.

This afternoon at Lyman Point Park in White River Junction, White River Valley residents will be celebrating Juneteenth. It will mark the first time both Upper Valley towns of Hartford and Lebanon will collaborate to remember the freedom of those enslaved. The Hartford committee on racial equity and inclusion have organized musical and artistic performances, educational activities, and inspirational speeches. The event is free to attend.

The Avant Vermont dance company and their youth ensemble will be performing at COMTU Cascade Park on Main Street in Springfield tonight. The community art garden, and the troop will also have interactive art-making. You can buy summer-themed beverages from black river coffee. Admission is by donation. This event is weather dependent. If today’s too rainy, you can catch them tomorrow.

The annual Father’s Day car show is back. Veteran’s are giving car enthusiasts the chance to show off their automobiles or enjoy the afternoon grazing past the spectacle vehicles. It’s free to attend, and registration will be available the day of the event. If it gets rained out today, you can enjoy the show in Bennington tomorrow.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.