BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A soaking rain today will help to put a dent in the drought situation. An inch or more of rain is expected by late this evening, when the rain will taper to scattered showers. Isolated minor flooding isn’t out of the question, so use caution if you’re out and about. High temperatures on will be in the low to mid 60s.

Father’s Day is looking better for outdoor activities, though it won’t be great. A few showers are possible during the day, but it will be generally mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the 60s. Monday and Tuesday are looking a little drier, though still unsettled. A few showers are possible both days, with highs in the 70s, and lows in the 50s.

Summer officially arrives Wednesday, and a pattern change is expected then. It will be dry that way, and warmer, with highs near 80 degrees. Thursday and Friday will have plenty of sunshine, along with even warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 80s Thursday, and near 90 degrees on Friday.

