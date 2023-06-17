BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A soaking rain on Saturday helped with the drought and kept the air quality good. Father’s Day is looking fairly good if you have outdoor plans. It will be mostly cloudy, with just a few sprinkles north. It will be a bit cool, though still pleasant, with highs in the 60s. Monday and Tuesday are looking drier now, though still iffy. It will be partly sunny both days, though a few showers cannot be ruled out. Highs will be in the low 70s Monday, and in the mid 70s Tuesday. Lows will be in the 50s.

Summer officially arrives Wednesday, and that’s when we’ll have a pattern change. It will be a dry day throughout the region, with mostly sunny skies. It will be warmer, with highs near 80 degrees. The rest of the week and into the weekend will be hot and more humid. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 80s. A few low 90s are possible, especially Friday. Saturday will continue to be very warm with highs well into the 80s. A few thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon.

