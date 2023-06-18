The 42nd annual Father’s Day Fishing Derby returns to Lake Champlain

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A father’s day fishing tradition returned to Lake Champlain this weekend. The 42nd annual LCI Father’s Day Fishing Derby.

Contestants of the 42nd Lake Champlain Institute Father’s Day Fishing Derby are as eager to get on the water as their fish are to get back in it.

Catch, weigh and release is the motto for anglers hoping to win some of the $200,000 dollars in cash prizes the institute is awarding.

Elizabeth Ehlers, the tournament director says “even if they don’t catch a fish, or don’t win anything, it’s still a win for everyone because it’s such a special time to spend together, cause lake Champlain is one of the most beautiful places in the country, with some of the best fishing.”

For some, the derby is a sacred tradition. “I’ve been coming to the l.c.I. For 40 years now, this is my 40th year. I’ve been angling since I was 18 I guess” said Dave Bartlett, of Massachusetts. Bartlett gets a group together every year for father’s day. “Looking forward to another year, again a big part of it is friends, you know being up here with friends. We get together, we have barbeques, it’s just, we have a good time.”

Bartlett’s father taught him to fish and he taught his twin sons. The institute says this wholesome notion of fathers and sons going out fishing together is what inspired the idea for the event to be on this special weekend.

“It’s not just fathers and sons, it’s wives and daughters and grandparents and aunts and uncles, and extended friend families, who for different reasons have ended up on different sides of the country and this is their weekend to come back together and reunite” adds Ehlers.

The tournament started at 12:00 a.m. Saturday morning and ends at 4:00 p.m. on Monday. Over 5,000 anglers from more than 30 states will be kicking back this year -- rain and shine -- as they enjoy the beauty of Lake Champlain and the restless fun of fishing.

