Burlington School District hoping to curb staffing shortage for 2023-24 school year

(WCAX)
By Laura Ullman
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - School is out for the summer but Burlington school District already has their eyes on next year. Last summer, the district was faced with widespread staffing challenges going into September.           

There are nearly two dozen para-educator vacancies. While they’re still in the midst of hiring season, Superintendent Tom Flanagan says after renegotiating special educator contracts things are going to look different this time around.

“We’ve been able to fill some of those vacancies, but we still have work to do there, so I don’t have the exact numbers for you, that’s a process that happens throughout the course of the year, but we’re in a better place than we were last year.”

The district hopes to fill those positions soon.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

