Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Man stabs pit bull to death after argument between dog walkers, police say

Skyscrapers overlook Central Park and Gapstow Bridge, April 17, 2018, in New York. According to...
Skyscrapers overlook Central Park and Gapstow Bridge, April 17, 2018, in New York. According to officials, a man stabbed a pit bull to death following a quarrel with the dog's owner in New York City's Central Park. The seriously injured dog was transported to a local animal clinic, where he was euthanized after the stabbing Saturday evening, June 17, 2023, police said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)(Mark Lennihan | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A man stabbed a pit bull to death following a quarrel with the dog’s owner in New York City’s Central Park, officials said.

The seriously injured dog was transported to a local animal clinic, where he was euthanized after the stabbing Saturday evening, police said.

According to the New York Daily News, an argument broke out between the man and the woman when the assailant’s unleashed dog began biting at the woman’s pit bull. As she tried to separate the dogs, the man pulled out a switchblade and stabbed the pit bull mix.

No arrests were made as of Sunday. An investigation was ongoing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Vt. Department of Health tracking six COVID outbreaks
New Zealand police have seized $150 million worth of methamphetamine hidden in maple syrup...
$150 million worth of meth found in maple syrup containers
The June 2022 incident in Newfane captured on police body camera.
Troopers’ Assoc. escalates feud with AG over officers charged in Newfane incident
Orphaned cub in Lyme, N.H.
Bear cub orphaned after mother shot in Bristol
Fatal Crash
Police investigate fatal crash in Barton

Latest News

Authorities gather at the scene of a shootout between Pennsylvania State Troopers and a gunman...
1 trooper killed, 1 critically wounded in central Pennsylvania
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, carries an item from debris in a trailer park that was damaged by...
Heat wave triggers big storms, power outages in US Southeast, raises wildfire concerns in Southwest
THE ABENAKI HERITAGE WEEKEND
Abenaki Heritage weekend kicks off at the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum
Two people were killed in a mass shooting near Washington's Gorge Amphitheatre, during the...
2 dead, 3 hurt in shooting at Washington state music festival