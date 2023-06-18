Advertise With Us
New Claremont Fire Chief

By Adam Sullivan
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - For the new fire chief here in Claremont, New Hampshire, it is more than just a job. It’s about serving the community he has called home for his entire life. The Claremont fire house is just a couple blocks away from Stevens High School where Chief Jim Chamberlain used to walk the halls. Though, for the last 17 years, he’s dedicated his life to public service.

“It’s the people. The people here, my family’s here, The personnel for this department.” said Chamberlain

Chamberlain’s uncles and father also worked here. Recruiting and retaining firefighters is a priority as he steps into the leadership roll.

“Getting involved in the local schools. Creating a job shadow, tapping into are local resources so we can attract the youth.” said Chamberlain

The department responds to about 1,500 calls a year. Though, recently, the vast majority are for medical issues. Claremont, like communities across the region, has its struggles with the opioid crisis.

“We are working with Dartmouth-Hitchcock to provide harm reduction bags to folks who want to have them with the hopes of one day getting the help they need.” said Chamberlain

Helping others is the job. And home is where he does it.

“Be able to give back to the community that has given so much to me.” said Chamberlain

Chamberlain replaces Chief Bryan Burr who was on the force here in Claremont for more than three decades.

