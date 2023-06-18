North Country honors Veterans in honor flight

PLATTSBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - The North Country Honor Flight is getting ready to send a new group of veterans off to Washington D.C.

Flight 46 will have all female veterans on board and this is the first time they’ve ever had an all female crew

“It gives me the opportunity to meet other women who have served.”

The fifteen female veterans on board are those who served in Vietnam, Desert Storm and Afghanistan. Flight officials say having an all female crew is very uncommon.

“This is a rare thing throughout the country. You know the one hundred thirty hubs across the country, we are one of the few that has ever done an all female flight” said Barrie Finnegan of the North Country Honor Flight.

Mary Barber served during the Vietnam War as a surgical technician. She says with her training, she can break down and reassemble an M16 in 8 seconds. She’s very excited for this opportunity to be apart of honor Flight 46.

“Women, although many people feel they were kind of in the background. They really served a very important purpose. They were the nurses, the people that worked in administration. It’s just a wonderful thing, and they need to be acknowledged more” said Barber.

The total headcount the honor flight has flown is over seven hundred veterans. Officials say including women is important because they played such a crucial part in war.

“Vietnam changed everything, they are just so incredible on what they went through. Knowing that there is no separation anymore, now it’s a veteran, now it’s someone serving their country, male or female. We are officially proud of that” said Finnegan.

Despite Saturday’s rain, the community came out to see the ladies ride the bus to the airport.

Audrey Douglas, who was also in attendance says, “they leave their homes, their family. They’re gone for some two years, some four years. Some of the stories that the veterans go though, it’s unreal. I think it’s about time they honor the women too.”

