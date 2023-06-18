Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Original Prince demo tape up for auction

Original demo tape that landed Prince his first record contract up for auction. (Credit: RR Auction via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The self-titled demo tape that late musician Prince used to land his first recording contract is up for auction.

Boston-based auction house RR Auction is selling the demo, which was recorded in 1976.

It contains unreleased versions of the songs “Just As Long As We’re Together” and “My Love is Forever,” as well as the never released, “Jelly Jam.”

Prince was just 18 years old when he recorded the tracks. They were all written, sung and arranged by him.

The demo is part of the “Marvels of Modern Music” auction that ends on Thursday.

Prince died in 2016.

His estate is not associated with the auction.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Vt. Department of Health tracking six COVID outbreaks
New Zealand police have seized $150 million worth of methamphetamine hidden in maple syrup...
$150 million worth of meth found in maple syrup containers
The June 2022 incident in Newfane captured on police body camera.
Troopers’ Assoc. escalates feud with AG over officers charged in Newfane incident
Orphaned cub in Lyme, N.H.
Bear cub orphaned after mother shot in Bristol
Fatal Crash
Police investigate fatal crash in Barton

Latest News

New Claremont Fire Chief
What-to-do Sunday, June 18
MAX Advantage Forecast 6-18-23
In the Garden: Pruning
Identity Theft