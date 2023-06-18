Advertise With Us
Police: Teen dies following crash in Franklin County

Fatal Crash
Fatal Crash(KVLY)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BERKSHIRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a 16-year-old has died as a result of a single car crash in Berkshire on Sunday morning.

Police say it happened on Water Tower Road around 4:45 a.m. When police arrived on scene, a white Toyota Tundra was found off the southbound shoulder of the roadway.

Investigation shows Carson Smith, 16, Berkshire, was the sole occupant of the truck. Police say Smith was driving north on Water Tower Road when he lost control and overturned several times. He was ejected from the vehicle, and later pronounced dead.

Police say Smith was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team, Berkshire Fire Department, and Enosburgh Rescue responded to assist.

The crash is still under investigation and police are looking to speak with anyone who may have had contact with Smith. Call Police at 802-878-7111.

