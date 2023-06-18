Advertise With Us
Vermont Green falls to Western Mass 1-0

VGFC suffers just second loss of season
VGFC suffers just second loss of season
By Michael Dugan
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In a battle of first-place teams, Western Mass scored early and held Vermont Green off the scoreboard the rest of the way to leave Burlington alone in first. The men in green created plenty of quality looks, but were unable to get one fully through.

“I don’t really have a lot of words for that part of it. We gave a good effort and created enough that you’d think we could push a few across, that part is frustrating, but this is a little bit of a pattern now,” head coach Adam Pfeifer said. “It happened against Seacoast, it happened last year a couple times. We’ve got to figure out why this is happening in these games when we’re playing against the top teams in the league and controlling the game for large spells. I don’t think anyone can watch the game and think ‘hey, that team outplayed you guys.’ That part of it is frustrating, and we’ve got to find a way to win those games.”

