What To Do: Saturday, June 17

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at What To Do this Sunday.

Happy Father’s Day to all of the dads out there! You can celebrate at Vermont Teddy Bear in Shelburne. There’s a food truck festival where dads, and everyone else, can fill up their bellies - and maybe a teddy bear belly too. Wild Heart Distillery will be serving a custom Father’s Day cocktail. A portion of the proceeds will go to Make-a-Wish foundation Vermont.

Organizers in Queechee hope to fill the skies of the Upper Valley with hot air balloons today. Enjoy the final day of the balloon festival with music, art, adult beverages and of course, balloons. You can catch the evening ascension tonight at 6:00 p.m. Admission is free for kids under five, and five dollars for children six to 12. For everyone else, admission is 20 dollars and valid all weekend.

With the holiday just one day away, celebrate Juneteenth this afternoon at the Essex Experience Green. Reflect on the significance of the holiday by enjoying music and entertainment from local artists. There will be food from local vendors and a book stand. A portion of profits from books sold will go to B.L.M. of greater Burlington. The event is family-friendly and 100% free.

