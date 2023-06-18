BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Father’s Day was cloudy and rather cool, but a better day than Saturday for outdoor plans. A surface high pressure will move in for Monday and Tuesday, but the upper-level low will also be hanging around. The result will be partly sunny skies both days, but also the chance for a few showers. It will be warmer, however, with highs mainly in the low 70s.

Summer officially arrives on Wednesday. A pattern change will take place that day, with much warmer temperatures in the forecast. Expect mostly sunny skies, with highs near 80 degrees. Lows will be near 60. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny and fairly hot. Highs will be in the upper 80s. A few low 90s are possible Friday. Lows will be more muggy, in the 60s.

Next weekend is looking humid, with the chance for showers and thunderstorms both days. Some heavy downpours are possible, so we’ll keep you updated. Temperatures will remain warm, with highs getting into the low to mid 80s.

