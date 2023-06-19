Agri-Mark dairy facility completes $30 million expansion project

CHATEAUGAY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the completion of a expansion and modernization project to bring dairy jobs to the north country.

The Agri-Mark dairy facility is a cheese manufacturing facility in Chateaugay New York, which produces products for companies including Cabot.

They received $30 million for this project, which added 9,600 square-feet to the facility, helped rebuild the 110,000 square-foot manufacturing center, reconfigured the layout of the facility, and paid for new equipment and machinery. The expansion is set to retain over 100 jobs and supports agricultural workers in the region.

“The successful completion of Agri-Mark’s state-of-the-art cheese production facility comes at the perfect time as we celebrate Dairy Month this June,” Governor Hochul said. “Not only will it support hundreds of jobs in the region, but it will ensure that New Yorkers and people around the globe can enjoy the award-winning cheeses coming straight from the dairy farmers of Upstate New York.”

The Agri-Mark dairy cooperative is made up of dairy farms in communities across six states, including 290 farms in New York State. The dairy industry is New York’s largest agricultural sector and accounts for approximately one-half of New York’s total agricultural income, with nearly 3,200 dairy farms that produce over 15 billion pounds of milk annually.

