Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Amazon Clinic faces questions from Senator Peter Welch over data collection

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Getting our medications in the mail might seem ideal to some, but one local leader wants more information on dealings with data.

Amazon Clinic is a virtual healthcare storefront component of the e-commerce giants business.

Patients seeking to participate in the program are required to send Amazon their health information and allow the company to share it with other entities.

Senator Peter Welch joined Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren in sending a letter to amazon president and CEO Andy Jassy asking Amazon how it uses the information it collects.

“Amazon Clinic has represented that the company does not ‘use customer data for purposes that customers haven’t consented to,” the letter read. “However, Amazon Clinic provides no information on its website as to why the company is collecting customer health care data or for what purposes it is used.”

Senator Welch is concerned about the impacts this could have on Vermonters. After a recent study showed that residents in rural areas of the state travel up to 3.6 times further than people in urban areas to get to hospital-based health care, He is aware that many Vermonters may utilize Amazon Clinic to cut that travel time down.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Toyota Tundra drives off the road, killing the driver.
Police: Teen dies following crash in Franklin County
North Country Honor Flight in Plattsburgh
North Country holds women-only Veteran honor flight
File photo
Vt. Department of Health tracking six COVID outbreaks
Waylon Kurts
Waylon Kurts posts $100K bail pending terroristic threat case
The June 2022 incident in Newfane captured on police body camera.
Troopers’ Assoc. escalates feud with AG over officers charged in Newfane incident

Latest News

Amazon Clinic faces questions from Senator Peter Welch over data collection
File Photo
Vermonters continue weekend-long Juneteenth celebrations
Vermonters continue weekend-long Juneteenth celebrations
Agri-Mark Dairy Facility Expansion
Agri-Mark dairy facility completes $30 million expansion project