Amazon Clinic faces questions from Senator Peter Welch over data collection

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Getting our medications in the mail might seem ideal to some, but one local leader wants more information on dealings with data.

Amazon Clinic is a virtual healthcare storefront component of the e-commerce giants business.

Patients seeking to participate in the program are required to send Amazon their health information and allow the company to share it with other entities.

Senator Peter Welch joined Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren in sending a letter to amazon president and CEO Andy Jassy asking Amazon how it uses the information it collects.

“Amazon Clinic has represented that the company does not ‘use customer data for purposes that customers haven’t consented to,” the letter read. “However, Amazon Clinic provides no information on its website as to why the company is collecting customer health care data or for what purposes it is used.”

Senator Welch is concerned about the impacts this could have on Vermonters. After a recent study showed that residents in rural areas of the state travel up to 3.6 times further than people in urban areas to get to hospital-based health care, He is aware that many Vermonters may utilize Amazon Clinic to cut that travel time down.

