Casella Waste to buy Twin Bridges in $219M deal

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Casella Waste Systems announced it will be purchasing Consolidated Waste Services aka “Twin Bridges” and its affiliates for $219M.

The purchase agreement was signed on June 9th and is expected to generate $70 million in profit.

Twin Bridges is a solid waste management company based in Albany, New York.

The consolidation includes: two collection operations, one transfer station, a recovery facility, and an office building, along with several satellite properties.

