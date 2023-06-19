Casella Waste to buy Twin Bridges in $219M deal
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Casella Waste Systems announced it will be purchasing Consolidated Waste Services aka “Twin Bridges” and its affiliates for $219M.
The purchase agreement was signed on June 9th and is expected to generate $70 million in profit.
Twin Bridges is a solid waste management company based in Albany, New York.
The consolidation includes: two collection operations, one transfer station, a recovery facility, and an office building, along with several satellite properties.
