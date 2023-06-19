Advertise With Us
Farm Way’s 10th annual car show kicks off in Bradford

Vintage Car Show
Vintage Car Show(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BRADFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Farm Way in Bradford held its 10th annual car show Sunday.

People from all over the state came to see 60 old fashioned cars. Those in attendance got to enter raffles to win various prizes.

The car show is an opportunity for enthusiasts to see cars they wouldn’t normally see on the road as well as raise funds for Safe Line. The Vermont foundation’s mission is to help abused victims get out of the environment they are in and into a safe place.

“It’s a great cause and it just seemed so perfect Father’s Day helping women and men. If you know anyone that’s abused, just helping them to get into a better place and there seems to be a lot of need for that so just kind of perfect” said Carol Metayer, President of Farm Way.

“Well today (Sunday) we have a couple of Bugatti’s which are world renowned and you don’t really see too many of them. It’s a specialty type car for sure and and then the rest when they just always surprised what we see coming off the streets” added Skip Metayer, the Vice President of Farm Way.

The group raised $1,500 for Safe Line.

