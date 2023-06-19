Made in Vermont: Crazy Cotton Candy Lady

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If there’s one thing to know about Kristie Armstrong, it’s this: “I was obsessed with cotton candy as a kid,” she said.

So, when this Chittenden County mom grew tired of grinding away at her job during the pandemic, she decided to follow her childhood dream and make a jump to a sweeter career.

“I had always wanted to do this since I was a little girl,” she said. “I was about 7 years old when I was like, you know what? When I grow up, I want to be a crazy cotton candy lady and make crazy flavors.”

And so the Crazy Cotton Candy Lady was born. Slowly but surely, Armstrong built her branding, website and overall business model. She purchased her first cotton candy machines and started spinning some sugar.

“I learned how to flavor the sugar when I was young, too, so I had always kind of known that but didn’t know what kind of flavors I would eventually be creating,” she said.

At last count, Armstrong says she has about 240-260 flavors in her repertoire.

“Dill pickle, pineapple jalapeno, maple bacon,” she listed. “Like, just fun flavors.”

They’re all made in-house, mixed by hand and cured for anywhere from 5 to 12 days.

This cotton candy connoisseur keeps her sugar-making secrets under lock and key but explained there’s a reason she makes her own preservative-free flavors. “Since I make my own flavors, there isn’t like that chemical-y, artificial taste. And it’s just so much better.”

You can buy Crazy Cotton Candy Lady goodies online but her bread and butter is working at events, where people young and old get excited to see her colorful cart.

When deciding what flavors to bring, she says cotton candy color is key, with pink, blue and purple always in tow.

“Birthday cake is blue and that’s my top seller and it’s one of my favorite flavors, too. It’s my husband’s favorite flavor, as well,” she said.

Generally speaking, Armstrong admits her treats are most popular with kids, but she’s trying to break the youthful stigma surrounding the delicious delicacy and get adults into it, too. She points out cotton candy often has less sugar than any other dessert you might reach for.

“Yes, it is a big fluffy cloud but it’s basically an illusion because it’s like a small amount of sugar makes this giant ball of happiness,” she explained.

With its light nature, it won’t ruin your appetite, and this cotton candy is allergen-free, making it a sweet most people can eat.

“That’s what I love,” Armstrong said, “it’s like an all-inclusive, happy treat.”

